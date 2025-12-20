RCB react to Jitesh Sharma's T20 World Cup 2026 snub, social media post goes viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru react after Jitesh Sharma is dropped from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The franchise shared a social media post backing the wicketkeeper-batter, triggering fan reactions and debate over India’s selection call.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) swiftly responded after Jitesh Sharma was excluded from the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. The wicketkeeper-batsman appeared to be a strong candidate for the ICC event. Jitesh, who took Sanju Samson's place in the playing XI during the tour of Australia, also seemed to be a sure pick for the final XI in the home World Cup. However, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar dropped a surprise and left Jitesh out. He was substituted by Ishan Kishan. With Shubman Gill being dropped, the selectors required a backup opener and wicketkeeper.

Sanju Samson is now officially set to open the innings. Kishan may only get a chance if Samson is unavailable. The absence of Gill also led to Jitesh losing his spot in the T20I team.

"Brave. Bold. Brilliant. Can’t wait to see Jitesh’s heroics in the T20 format this IPL," RCB captioned their post for Jitesh. He joined RCB for Rs 11 crore during the IPL 2025 mega-auction.





Jitesh performed well in the chances he was given. However, the selectors had to let him go once they decided to move on from Gill for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Ishan Kishan was acknowledged for his outstanding performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He led Jharkhand to a title victory in the domestic T20 tournament. Kishan captained Jharkhand effectively, scoring 517 runs in 10 innings, with a strike rate of 197.32.

In the final, Kishan played a captain's innings, smashing 101 runs off just 49 balls. With a strike rate of 206.12, he hit 10 sixes and 6 fours during his innings. Thanks to his century, Jharkhand posted a formidable total of 262/3. They achieved a significant 69-run victory in the final.

In addition to Kishan, Rinku Singh also made his comeback. The left-handed batsman was omitted from the squad for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. He only faced one ball in the Asia Cup and participated in one match (which was rained out) during the Australia tour.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh.

