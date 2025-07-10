RCB pacer Yash Dayal makes new move after FIR lodged against him in sexual exploitation case

Yash Dayal was booked on July 6 at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 of the BNS.

Cricketer Yash Dayal has filed a writ petition before the Allahabad High Court challenging an FIR lodged against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman. Dayal, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has sought stay of his arrest, as well as quashing of the FIR registered against him.

Dayal, 27, was booked on July 6 at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by deceitful means etc) of the BNS. The matter is likely to be heard by a division bench next week.

The cricketer has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman through promise of marriage. According to the complainant, the two had met around five years ago. The alleged victim has also claimed that Dayal kept postponing her proposal to marry and eventually she came to know that Dayal was involved with other women as well. The complaint was initially submitted on June 21 via the chief minister's online grievance portal (IGRS).

