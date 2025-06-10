The owners of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have now come forward and responded to the reports claiming that they are looking to sell the IPL franchise.

After a week of clinching the maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is again making headlines, but this time for all the wrong reasons. On Tuesday, a report from Economic Times claimed that Diageo PLC - a sister company of United Spirits Ltd - which currently owns RCB, is reportedly considering selling its IPL franchise. It also claims that Diageo is currently consulting its advisors to explore several options, including a partial stake sale or a complete sale. Some reports also claimed that the company could be seeking a valuation of up to $ 2 billion (Rs 17,000 crore approximately). Now, United Spirits has come forward to respond to such claims.

What did RCB owners say?

Issuing a clarification on the report, United Spirits told the Bombay Stock Exchange and BSE Surveillance Department, ''This has reference to your email communication dated 10th June 2025 seeking clarification from the Company on media reports in relation to potential stake sale of RCB. The Company would like to clarify that aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussions.''

RCB win IPL Trophy and Bengaluru Stampede

After RCB clinched their first-ever IPL trophy in 18 years since its inception in 2008, fans went berserk not only in India but across the globe. Following the win, RCB announced a victory parade in their hometown of Bengaluru, which was later restricted by the local police. However, the team bus carrying the players went from Vidhan Souda to M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with a sea of fans surrounding it. When the team reached the stadium, a tragic stampede occurred, which resulted in 11 fatalities and over 50 injuries.

After the incident, RCB also issued an official statement and called it 'unfortunate' and announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the 11 families of the deceased. Apart from this, a fund called RCB Cares was also created to support fans injured in the incident.

mm