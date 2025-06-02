The Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. But what if the match gets washed out due to rain, then, which team will be crowned as champions?

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is on the verge of concluding with a high-voltage Final match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. This is the same venue where the Qualifier 2 match between PBKS and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place on June 1, which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 5 wickets, even after a delay of nearly 2 hours due to rain.

There is a rain threat even in the final game on June 3 as well, which might play a spoilsport during the much-awaited clash. Both PBKS and RCB have waited for 17 years for their maiden IPL title, and one of them will achieve the same on Tuesday. So, what will happen if rain washes out another game of IPL 2025, and that too is such an important one? Let us find out.

What happens if rain washes out IPL 2025 Final?

If there is a little drizzle at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the IPL 2025 Final match, the game will still be played after the rain stops, as there is a 2-hour extra time available for the match to complete. But if the rain gets hard and heavy and doesn't stop, then there is a reserve day available.

If the rain doesn't stop even on Tuesday and affects the match on the reserve day as well, then the team with a higher position in the Points Table will be declared the winner.

Other abnormal scenarios possible in IPL 2025 Final

What if the PBKS vs RCB game ends in a tie, then the winner will be decided by a Super Over. And, if the Super Over is also tied, another one will be played until a winner is revealed.

PBKS and RCB's journey to the finals

Both teams finished in the top 2 in the Points table, with Punjab Kings standing at the top with 19 points and 9 wins. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have similar points in the Points Table, but their run-rate is a bit lower than that of PBKS. In the first Qualifier game, RCB beat PBKS by 8 wickets and qualified directly for the finals. However, PBKS reached finals after beating Mumbai Indians in the second Qualifier game in Ahmedabad.