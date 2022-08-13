RCB’s official YouTube channel hacked, hacker does live stream on crypto currency

RCB official YouTube channel hacked

One of the most widely followed cricket franchises in the world, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) YouTube channel was hacked recently, and the official name of the account was also changed to 'MicroStatergy.' The franchise have been trying to churn up engaging content for their loyal fans, however, they have been left red-faced a couple of times.

Earlier, RCB had reportedly congratulated Shubman Gill well in advance for scoring a century against the West Indies, even though the youngster missed out on the milestone by two runs.

Notably, RCB is owned by United Spirits, and after the latest hacking incident on their YouTube channel, all the videos from RCB's official channel have been deleted.

Previously, the hackers did live streaming about cryptocurrency on RCB's official YouTube channel. Microstrategy, the company that has been reported to have some links behind the hacking, is an intelligence company, which lets organizations turn data into different powerful Analytics applications.

Earlier, RCB's Twitter account was also hacked last year, before the technical team regained access to the Twitter handle. Later they put out a tweet apologizing to their fans about the same.

"Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused," wrote the franchise later.

Earlier this year, RCB managed to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022, but they failed to reach the final and were eliminated in the playoffs round.