Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


RCB not realizing damage made by sending ABD late to bat: Netizens after Rashid Khan gets AB de Villiers

Rashid Khan got AB de Villiers out for just a run in Chennai in the clash between SRH and RCB.


AB de Villiers, Rashid Khan

, Sunrisers Hyderabad Twitter handle

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 14, 2021, 09:04 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s would have wanted to change their fate against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, but however, after being put to bat first, they surely could not get the start they wanted.

In match 6, RCB saw them lose wickets at regular intervals. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell kept the momentum going, however, after the skipper's departure, Mr 360 AB de Villiers came into the crease.

With his side being so dependent on him, the man came to the crease, in hopes of changing the fate of RCB, however, he could not do much damage as he was sent back by SRH's go-to bowler Rashid Khan after scoring just one run.

Rashid Khan got the big fish with his short ball around off. It spun away from ABD and the batsman slapped it straight to David Warner at short cover. 

So after his wicket, netizens took to Twitter to express disappointment of sending the big man so late to bat. 

As for the clash, SRH have done a pretty decent job when it has come to fielding as RCB has lost six batsmen and Maxwell is being supported by Kyle Jamieson. In 18 over, RCB only managed to score 127 runs.