RCB makes IPL history despite loss vs RR, becomes first team in 18 years to achieve rare feat

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted a unique record in the Indian Premier League despite losing to Rajasthan Royals. RCB became the first team in 18 years to achieve a rare milestone in IPL history during the high-scoring clash, creating a historic moment even in defeat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made headlines on Friday at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cricket Stadium, even though they suffered their first loss of the 2026 IPL season. The defending champs ran into a strong Rajasthan Royals side in Guwahati, falling by six wickets as the hosts chased down 202 with two overs left. Rajasthan’s fourth straight win kept them unbeaten and sent them to the top of the table, looking pretty comfortable for the playoffs.

The game itself had its moments. RCB looked like they were down and out—94 for 6 at one point—but then their lower order pushed back hard, adding 101 runs for the last four wickets. Royals won the toss, decided to bowl first, and rain made everyone wait. Jofra Archer made an immediate impact, sending Phil Salt back off the very first ball, and by the end of the powerplay, RCB had already lost three wickets, including Virat Kohli, who smashed 32 off just 16 balls. Rajasthan’s chase was headlined by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who hammered 76 in just 28 deliveries, setting a winning tone before Dhruv Jurel wrapped things up with a standout 81 off 43.

Even in defeat, RCB wrote a new chapter in IPL history. No team had ever scored 200 runs after slumping to six wickets down for under 100. Before this, Punjab Kings held that dubious honor, posting the highest total after being six down for less than 100, against Mumbai in 2024. RCB went one better, hammering 107 after their sixth wicket fell—the second-best effort ever, behind Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 115 against the Royals in 2013.

RCB also did something that’s almost never seen in T20 cricket: they cobbled together three partnerships of over 30 runs after losing their sixth wicket. That’s happened just once before—in a Northern Cape vs Border game in 2024.

So, RCB lost the match, but they left Guwahati with their name in the record books. Not the result they wanted, but some serious fight and a few new milestones to their name.

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