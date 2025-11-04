FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

RCB make huge change in coaching department ahead of Women's Premier League 2026

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a major change in its coaching department. Know the whole story.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 01:20 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the first time in 18 years, are all set for the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Ahead of WPL 2026, RCB have appointed former England pacer Anya Shrubsole as their new bowling coach. Shrubsole will be working alongside Malolan Rangarajan, who will be the new head coach for the upcoming season. This is because Luke Williams decided to opt out due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The upcoming edition of the WPL will commence on January 8, which has been revised to line up with the 2026 ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled for June/July next year.

For those unversed, Shrubsole retired from international cricket in 2022. The upcoming season of WPL will be her first-ever stint in the tournament's history. Before Shrubsole, Sunetra Paranjape was the bowling coach of RCB.

The other members of the RCB support staff include R Muralidhar, who is the batting coach, and Navnita Gautam, who is likely to continue with her role as head physio. The WPL 2026 mega auction is likely to be held on November 26 in New Delhi. 

(With ANI inputs)

