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RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player privacy

Virat Kohli has spoken candidly about player privacy, admitting he is not comfortable being constantly followed by cameras away from the game. The RCB icon said he thrives under on-field pressure but believes personal space should be respected beyond cricketing action.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 16, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

RCB legend Virat Kohli 'not comfortable' being followed by cameras, backs player privacy
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Social media, cameras, and the rush for viral content—these days, it’s baked right into cricket. Fans love the access, sure, but for the players, it can get overwhelming. Just ask Virat Kohli. He's been one of the standouts of his generation, so, naturally, every step he takes gets tracked. Whether he’s working out, joking with teammates, or just strolling around, Kohli’s never far from the lens. It’s a lot. And honestly, he’s over it.

On the RCB podcast, Kohli laid out how he feels about the constant filming and the growing “content culture.” He gets it—social media keeps the game commercial and the audience invested. But Kohli thinks there’s got to be some limits. As he put it, “Social media is a huge part of the commercial representation or fan engagement for any team, which is understandable. But I honestly, hand on heart, genuinely feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining.”

Building up official fan clubs took time. They weren’t there from day one of the IPL. Kohli points out, it’s just not something everyone’s ready to jump into immediately.

He doesn’t mince words about the need for player privacy. He sees the nonstop filming as a threat to authenticity. “You walk to practice and there are six cameras chasing you. It's not comfortable. As a sportsperson, you need space to work on your game in peace. If everything is filmed and picked apart, then you’re not really being yourself anymore.”

Also read| Why was Rishabh Pant fined 12 per cent of his match fee? LSG captain penalised despite win over CSK

When it comes to being judged, he wants it to happen on match days—not in the nets, not in prep. “Judge me on my performances during the game. No one should critique how I’m preparing or what I’m trying out in practice.”

He sums it up pretty clearly—players deserve a say in when they’re filmed. “There needs to be more streamlining, and someone has to check if the player is okay with being filmed all the time. I really think that needs attention, because honestly, it gets too much.”

Kohli’s also not impressed by some of the IPL’s tech experiments. Take the robodog, “Champak.” It’s fun for some, but not for him. “I was talking to Kane the other day. Then this robot thing starts waving its hand. I wasn’t amused. I was having a real conversation, so I told the operator, ‘please take him away.’”

And about RCB’s IPL title win, Kohli still struggles to put the feeling into words. The squad clinched their first trophy, eking out a tight win over Punjab Kings. After years chasing that elusive title, Kohli dropped to his knees and shed tears. Reflecting on those final moments with Hazlewood bowling, he said, “I felt very thankful, and I still feel grateful every day. But that night, honestly, I can’t describe what went through me in the last four balls of that final over.”

Also read| PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi set for India visit during IPL final? Report makes shocking claim

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