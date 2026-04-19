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RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic landmark

RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic land

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RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic landmark

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli is on the verge of creating another record in the Indian Premier League, needing just 92 runs to reach a massive milestone and further cement his legacy as one of the tournament’s greatest batters.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 10:01 PM IST

RCB legend Virat Kohli nears another IPL record, needs 92 runs for historic landmark
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Virat Kohli is on the verge of something big. When Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans on April 24, he has a real shot at making history. Right now, he’s sitting at 8,908 IPL runs, already the most by any player in the league. He needs just 92 more to hit the 9,000 mark—a milestone no other batter has reached in the IPL. Kohli was the first to 8,000, and soon, he could be on his own at 9,000. He’s done it with 8 centuries and 65 half-centuries along the way.

His career numbers aren’t just about quantity. Kohli averages 39.76 and strikes at 133.43. He’s smashed 299 sixes and 799 fours. He’s been with RCB from the very beginning back in 2008. Funny enough, Delhi Capitals (they were the Delhi Daredevils back then) could’ve picked him, but chose not to.

Kohli didn’t set the world on fire immediately. It took him a couple of seasons to find his groove in the IPL, but by 2011, when he joined RCB’s leadership group, he really took off. That year he cracked the 500-run barrier for the first time, finishing the season with 557 runs.

He took over as RCB’s full-time captain in 2013 and poured in 634 runs. But 2016 was Kohli at his best: 973 runs in a single season, four centuries, an average over 81—just unreal.

He kept delivering in later years, scoring 639 runs in 2023 and 741 in 2024. Even after stepping away from T20I cricket in 2025, he still managed 657 runs that IPL season, followed by 247 in 2026.

Looking at the all-time IPL run-scorers, Kohli sits at the top. Rohit Sharma comes next with 7,183 runs in 271 innings—he started with Deccan Chargers and went on to lead Mumbai Indians to five titles. Shikhar Dhawan wrapped up his IPL career with 6,769 runs, David Warner ranks fourth with 6,565, and Suresh Raina rounds out the top five at 5,528 runs. So far, no one has matched Kohli’s consistency or class over so many seasons.

Also read| KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Rinku Singh stars with 50 as Kolkata Knight Riders seal first win with gutsy chase

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Louisiana Horror: Gunman kills 8 children in shocking mass shooting across homes
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