RCB issue first statement in three months after Bengaluru stampede tragedy, launch...: 'Silence wasn’t absence, it was grief'

Almost two and a half months after the stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory parade, the IPL team has now posted a heartfelt message on their social media accounts, breaking their hiatus. On X, RCB penned a note to its fans and also introduced a new policy called 'RCB CARES' in the aftermath of the tragedy that killed 11 people.

The RCB post read, "Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you! It's been close to three months since we last posted here. The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief. This space was once filled with energy, memories, and moments that you enjoyed the most.. But June 4th changed everything. That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space."

What is RCB CARES?

The famed IPL franchise also launched an initiative called 'RCB CARES', for meaningful action to honour, heal, and stand beside fans. "In that silence, we've been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we've begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in. That's how RCB CARES came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans," the note read.

"We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka. RCB CARES. And we always will. More details soon…," it concluded.

Why did the Bengaluru stampede happen?

On June 4, the chaos over the victory parade, free passes, overcrowding, and limited seats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium post RCB's maiden IPL victory, led to a devastating stampede that left at least 11 people dead and over 50 injured.

