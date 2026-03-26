'RCB is in my DNA': Vijay Mallya reacts to franchise sale, remembers faith in young Virat Kohli

Former owner Vijay Mallya took to social media for a grand "victory lap," mocking the doubters who previously labeled his initial major acquisition a "vanity project." His post has gone viral, showcasing a remarkable journey from the league's humble beginnings in 2008 to its current status.

In light of the recent change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former owner Vijay Mallya penned a heartfelt and reflective message, extending his best wishes of "Godspeed" to the new stakeholders while reminiscing about the franchise's beginnings. Mallya recounted how he acquired the team in 2008 for Rs 450 crore, a decision that faced significant backlash and was often regarded as a mere vanity project.

“I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores,” he wrote.

I would like to heartily congratulate the new owners of RCB. I wish them the very best and Godspeed with the most valuable IPL franchise. When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my… — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2026

He went on to share his profound personal bond with the franchise, asserting that it will always be an integral part of his identity. Mallya also nostalgically recalled discovering a young Virat Kohli, who has since risen to become one of the top players in global cricket, and expressed gratitude to fans for their steadfast support throughout the years.

“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara,” he added.

So, who currently owns RCB?

The franchise has been taken over by a consortium of both Indian and international investors in a cash-only transaction valued at $1.78 billion (approximately Rs 16,660 crore). As per United Spirits Limited, the new ownership group comprises the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone’s perpetual private equity division BXPE, Bolt Ventures, and the Times of India Group.

This transformation arrives at an opportune moment for the team, having recently secured their inaugural IPL title in 2025. Indeed, as RCB prepares for their IPL 2026 season debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, the support from the "original architect" serves as a powerful reminder of the team's journey from a heavily scrutinized startup to a billion-dollar legacy.

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