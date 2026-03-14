RCB icon Virat Kohli shows off new hairstyle ahead of IPL 2026 season opener against SRH

Virat Kohli grabbed attention ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star unveiled a fresh haircut. The stylish new look quickly went viral on social media just days before RCB’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli has once again captured the attention of his fans, but this time it's not due to his on-field performances. As the new season of the Indian Premier League approaches, the Indian cricket icon has gone viral on social media after unveiling a trendy and stylish new hairstyle.

Kohli’s latest look showcases a sharp razor fade on the sides and back, seamlessly blending into a voluminous quiff on top. This haircut perfectly enhances his signature well-groomed beard and moustache, giving him a sleek and contemporary look that continues to emphasize his strong fashion sense.

The transformation comes just ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, heightening excitement among supporters. Kohli is poised to make a T20 comeback, donning his iconic jersey number 18 for RCB. This marks the 18th season of the tournament, with the team now under the leadership of new captain Rajat Patidar, as fans hope that this refreshed appearance brings good fortune for their team to defend the IPL Championship title once again this season.

Virat Kohli began his preparations for the 2026 Indian Premier League season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday. The star batsman recently shared snippets of an intense batting practice session on social media, offering fans an early glimpse into his preparations for the upcoming campaign.

IPL summer ft. Virat Kohli...



WE ARE READY pic.twitter.com/dy4OPLM29O — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) March 11, 2026

Although the 37-year-old has yet to join the RCB squad in India, he seems to have commenced training in London, where he currently resides with his family. In a brief video shared on Instagram, Kohli was seen executing several of his signature shots during a practice session at an indoor facility, while also discussing techniques with Naeem Amin, the assistant coach of Gujarat Titans.

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