Cricket

CRICKET

RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far

Earlier this year, a stampede broke out at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations. Since then, not even a single match has been played at the venue.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

RCB's home matches to move out of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026? Here's what we know so far
M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the home venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's iconic home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, is facing setback, one after another. Ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Karnataka state government has ordered a comprehensive structural fitness test before the venue hosts any game. As per a report by India Today, the Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a formal notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), asking it to submit a detailed structural safety report of the venue.

PWD also demanded that the fitness report must be prepared by experts certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The venue stands on 17 acres of land leased by PWD in the heart of Bengaluru, and the stadium must now demonstrate that its galleries and structure can handle huge crowds.

This all started after a horrific incident occurred earlier this year, when a stampede took place during the victory celebration of RCB, which took the lives of 11 people and left several injured. 

Nearly one month after the incident, an independent committee led by Justice John Michael D'Cunha said that M Chinnaswamy Stadium is unfit for large-scale events. As a result, the stadium was also not given even a single match for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, scheduled to be held in February and March next year.

Notably, M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been the home venue for RCB since the inception of IPL in 2008. The stadium was built in May 1969 and currently has a capacity of holding a crowd of 40,000, making it one of the biggest cricket stadiums in the world.

