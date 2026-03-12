FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could face a major setback ahead of the IPL 2026 opener as Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood battles a fitness concern. The fast bowler’s availability remains uncertain, leaving RCB waiting for clarity before the new season begins.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 08:07 PM IST

RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain
    The excitement of 2025 is still vivid for the loyal supporters of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). After enduring an excruciating 18-season wait, the "Red Devils" finally claimed the IPL title last year. It was not the seasoned legends of yesteryears, but the dynamic leadership of Rajat Patidar that secured the first trophy for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, as the reigning champions gear up to launch their 2026 season on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the initial joy is giving way to a growing anxiety about their bowling lineup.

    In a major setback for their title defense, the availability of veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has become highly uncertain. Hazlewood was the backbone of RCB’s bowling attack during their championship journey, finishing as the team's top wicket-taker and showcasing a brilliant performance in the final against Punjab Kings that turned the match in Bengaluru’s favor.

    The tall speedster has been out of action since the T20I series against India, missing both the Ashes and the ICC T20 World Cup for Australia. Reports from Hindustan Times indicate that his recovery is under close observation by expert physiotherapists, but a return date remains unclear. For a team that depended heavily on his skill and breakthroughs during powerplays, his possible absence creates a significant void.

    The timing is particularly unfortunate for RCB. The franchise is already dealing with the legal issues surrounding Indian pacer Yash Dayal. The left-arm bowler, who formed a formidable trio with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hazlewood, is currently facing serious sexual assault allegations. With a Jaipur court recently denying him anticipatory bail, his involvement in the 2026 season appears increasingly doubtful.

    With two-thirds of their main pace attack uncertain, the management now needs to consider their bench strength. Although losing Hazlewood’s experience is a significant blow, the team does have alternatives. New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy possesses a similar tall build and hit-the-deck approach that could replicate Hazlewood’s influence. On the other hand, Nuwan Thushara brings a real wicket-taking capability with the new ball and a distinctive slingy action that is famously tough to deal with in the final overs.

    RCB is set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The BCCI revealed the schedule for the first 20 matches on March 11. The full fixtures will be disclosed once the Election Commission announces the dates for the state elections.

    Also read| IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH to kick off season in Bengaluru on March 28 as BCCI announces schedule for first 20 matches

