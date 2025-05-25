Hazlewood has joined the RCB team for their final league match against the Lucknow Super Giants led by Rishabh Pant on May 27 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a significant boost ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs with the return of premier fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. He rejoined the Rajat Patidar-led squad just two days before their final league match on Tuesday. Hazlewood had previously returned home during the one-week hiatus caused by the suspension of the IPL due to the India-Pakistan military conflict. Additionally, he was managing a shoulder issue, from which he has now fully recovered.

“It's obviously great to be back. A couple of weeks at home, (I) made the most of the last (as I) went up to Brisbane and bowled quite a few overs,” Hazlewood said in a video posted by RCB on Sunday.

“Everything has been good. Hopefully to get the ball rolling again and, yeah, look forward to tomorrow and start the practice,” he added.

The 34-year-old cricketer was training in Brisbane as part of Australia’s preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship final against South Africa next month. The RCB camp is closely monitoring Josh Hazlewood's progress. He has emerged as RCB's standout bowler in this season's IPL, having taken 18 wickets in 10 matches, making him the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Lungi Ngidi stepped in for Josh Hazlewood but has not achieved comparable success. Unfortunately, Ngidi will be unavailable for the playoffs due to his commitments with the South African national team. Nuwan Thushara has yet to make his debut in the tournament, while Blessing Muzarabani, who has been signed as a replacement, will join the RCB. However, he lacks experience at this level.

The IPL marked Hazlewood's return to competitive cricket following a challenging home summer marred by injuries. He was sidelined after sustaining a calf strain during the third Test against India, which followed a side injury that kept him out of the second Test in Adelaide. Consequently, he also missed the tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy.

Hazlewood is anticipated to rejoin the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, likely displacing Scott Boland from the playing XI. He narrowly missed participating in the 2023 decider against India while recovering from Achilles and side injuries.

Having already secured a spot in the playoffs, RCB is set to face the Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match of the IPL on Tuesday.

RCB's chances of finishing in the top two now depend on the outcomes of other matches, particularly following their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs. A narrow victory for Punjab Kings over the Mumbai Indians on Monday would keep RCB in a favorable position. However, should RCB lose to the Lucknow Super Giants, the team may find themselves facing the Eliminator once again.

