RCB’s Glenn Maxwell breaks his leg in freak accident at a party, out of cricket for 3 months

File Photo

Australia and IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore star Glenn Maxwell suffered a broken leg in a freak accident while attending a birthday party in Melbourne on Saturday night. The key player for RCB will be away from cricket for up to three months due to the major leg injury. The news comes just four months ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

The accident that now deems Maxwell unavailable till February 2023 happened under an unusual set of circumstances. Maxwell was at a friend’s 50th birthday party in the city. He was running around a tennis court at the friend’s residence when both of them tripped and fell, Australian media reported. Maxwell broke a bone after his leg got trapped under his friend who was celebrating their birthday.

The freak accident has left the explosive all-rounder with a fracture in his left fibula or calf bone. Maxwell underwent a successful operation on Sunday afternoon to reset his leg. He will now recover post the surgical procedure and is expected to be out for two to three months. It has also been reported that the accident occurred early on in the party and neither Maxwell or his friend were intoxicated at the time.

