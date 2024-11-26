Here is the complete of list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 auction.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have put together an impressive squad for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. With a hefty purse of Rs 30.65 crore, the highest among all franchises, they made a strong statement during the Mega Auction.

On Day 1, RCB secured the signatures of six players, setting the stage for a successful Day 2. The team kicked off Day 2 by acquiring all-rounder Krunal Pandya for Rs 5.75 crore. However, it was their acquisition of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore that truly stole the spotlight.

Adding to their star-studded lineup, RCB made a significant move by signing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore. In addition, they brought in Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Dar to further strengthen their roster.

Prior to the auction, RCB had already retained key players such as Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal. With a formidable squad in place, RCB is poised for a successful IPL 2025 season.

Players bought by RCB in IPL Auction 2025

1. Liam Livingstone: Rs 8.75 crore

2. Phil Salt - Rs 11.50 crore

3. Jitesh Sharma - Rs 11 crore

4. Josh Hazlewood - Rs 12.5 crore

5. Rasikh Dar - Rs 6 crore

6. Suyash Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore

7. Krunal Pandya - Rs 5.75 crore

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 10.75 crore

9. Swapnil Singh - Rs 50 lakh

10. Tim David - Rs 3 crore

11. Romario Shepherd - Rs 1.5 crore

12. Nuwan Thushara - Rs 1.6 crore

13. Manoj Bhandage - Rs 30 lakh

14. Jacob Bethell - Rs 2.6 crore

15. Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 2 crore

16. Swastik Chikara - Rs 30 lakh

17. Lungi Ngidi - Rs 1 crore

18. Abhinandan Singh - Rs 30 lakh

19. Mohit Rathee - Rs 30 lakh

Retained players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Released players: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.

