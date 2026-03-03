FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

RCB fans rejoice as Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host five home fixtures in IPL 2026

During the RCB victory celebration last year, several people died in a stampede, which took place outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

RCB fans rejoice as Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to host five home fixtures in IPL 2026
IPL 2026 will commence on March 28.
Fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are eagerly waiting for their team to play games at home venue in Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, finally have a reason to celebrate. In a statement, RCB confirmed that five of their home games will be played at their iconic venue in Bengaluru and the remaining two matches will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadiumin Raipur.

''RCB extends its sincere gratitude to the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, and the Karnataka Police for their unwavering guidance, cooperation and support in facilitating the hosting of matches in Bengaluru. The collective efforts to ramp up infrastructure and safety measures in time for the IPL season have ensured that the defending champions will play the majority of their home games in their home ground," a statement stated.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's CEO Rajesh Menon said, "The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is more than just our home ground; it is where our identity as a team truly comes alive. The energy our fans bring to Bengaluru has always been a driving force for our players, inspiring them through every phase of the game. Our fans have stood by us unconditionally, and they deserve the opportunity to watch their team compete at home."

''After detailed discussions and completing the necessary due process around permissions, we are pleased to confirm that RCB will play five matches in Bengaluru. We sincerely thank the Government of Karnataka, the KSCA, and the Karnataka Police for their support in making this possible,'' Menon added.

Meanwhile, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 28 and will conclude on May 31.

