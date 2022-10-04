RCB fans rejoice! AB de Villiers promises return to IPL 2023, calls Chinnaswamy stadium 'second home'

AB de Villiers promises return to IPL 2023

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers has confirmed his intention to return to his beloved Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. This comes after the Proteas legend had earlier announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

While he didn't get the chance to say goodbye to the fans in Chinnaswamy stadium since the IPL 2020 was held in UAE owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, De Villiers has stated that he 'misses' his 'second home' and will return to IPL 2023.

While interacting with his followers through Twitter spaces on Monday, October 3, the 38-year-old confirmed he will join up with RCB but he isn't sure in what capacity it will be. Although one thing is for sure, that he won't be playing on the field, so it's more likely that he will be part of the Bengaluru-based franchise's backroom staff.

"I will definitely be around the IPL next year. I would love to return to my second hometown," said the legendary batsman in his interaction with VUSport.

With this, he has cleared the air surrounding his future, with many speculating a return back to RCB for months now, ever since the conclusion of IPL 2022.

"I will be around RCB next year, I am missing it, don’t know in which capacity but I would like to visit my second home which is Chinnaswamy stadium — I am looking forward to it," ABD added further.

Having joined RCB back in 2008, De Villiers has remained with the franchise throughout his IPL career, and he stands at number six in terms of the highest-scoring batsmen in the lucrative league's history, with a staggering 5,162 runs in 170 innings under his belt.

Only a few days ago, AB de Villiers was included in the RCB Hall of Fame, alongside his partner in crime Chris Gayle, who himself has promised a return to IPL 2023.