After the RCB vs PBKS match at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Rajat Patidar-led side created an unwanted record in IPL history. More details below.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has not been able to win even a single game at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025 so far. On Friday, RCB lost the game to Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the venue, surpassing the Delhi Capitals (DC) record of conceding the most defeats at home venue in the history of the Indian Premier League. This was their 46th loss at their home ground, which is the highest number of defeats by any team in the history of IPL at a home venue. Delhi Capitals are second in this list with 45 losses at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Most defeats at home record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 46

Delhi Capitals - 45

Kolkata Knight Riders - 38

Mumbai Indians - 34

Punjab Kings - 30

RCB vs PBKS Match

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in a rain-affected match, which was reduced to 14 overs a side. Batting first, the RCB side finished at 95/9 after the end of the first innings. For RCB, only skipper Rajat Patidar and Tim David were the two batters who touched the double-digit mark.

Chasing 96, PBKS reached 98/5 in the 13th over, registering their 5th win of the season. For the Punjab side, Nehal Wadhera remained unbeaten on 33 off just 19 balls, including 3 fours and 3 sixes. Despite the loss, RCB's all-rounder Tim Davi was awarded the Player of the Match for his quickfire unbeaten 50.