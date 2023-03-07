RCB captain Smriti Mandhana net worth: Know salary, car collection, WPL 2023 bid of Indian opener

RCB team captain Smriti Mandhana (File photo)

Smriti Mandhana is the opening batter of the Indian women’s cricket team and is currently leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. After suffering twin losses in the initial WPL 2023 matches, Smriti Mandhana is expected to make a comeback in the tournament soon.

Being one of the star players and the opening batter of the Indian cricket team, Smriti Mandhana is often in the limelight for her performance. She also has many endorsement and brand deals, making her one of the most popular players in the women’s cricket industry.

Smriti Mandhana has one of the highest net worth in the Indian women’s cricket team, with two luxury apartments in Delhi and Mumbai, multiple cars, and several high-pay endorsement deals with brands like Red Bull, Nike, Garnier, Mastercard India, Manyavar, and Hyundai.

Smriti Mandhana's net worth and salary

According to media reports and her current assets, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has a net worth of around Rs 25 crore. Mandhana had an annual salary of Rs 50 lakh by the BCCI as a Grade A player, according to her contract.

She also receives payments for her appearances in Women’s T20 matches and cricket series. Apart from this, Smriti Mandhana’s bid at the WPL 2023 auction was the highest of all players, at the rate of Rs 3.4 crore. Her base fee was Rs 50 lakh.

Smriti Mandhana car collection, property

Smriti Mandhana has two houses in her name – one house in Mumbai and one luxurious flat in Delhi. The valuations of these houses are not known. Further, Mandhana has a varied car collection, with four cars in her garage currently.

The Indian opener and RCB skipper owns four cars, two of which are a Hyundai Creta and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. She also owns an Audi and a BMW sedan car, but the model and valuation of these cars are not known.

