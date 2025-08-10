Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

Before long, the phone began receiving calls from notable figures in the cricket world, including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were trying to reach Patidar. Initially perplexed, Manish and Khemraj found the situation amusing, unaware of the number’s significance.

Indian cricketer and RCB captain Rajat Patidar recently became involved in an unexpected situation concerning his old mobile number, two cricket enthusiasts from Chhattisgarh, and local law enforcement. What started as a simple telecom issue quickly transformed into a captivating narrative, prompting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain to enlist the assistance of the local police.

As reported by NDTV, Patidar’s previous mobile number had been inactive for more than 90 days, resulting in his telecom provider deactivating and later reassigning it. The number was acquired by a young man named Manish from the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, who activated it with a Reliance Jio SIM card in late June. Shortly after the activation, Manish and his friend Khemraj noticed Patidar’s photo appearing as the WhatsApp profile image for the new number, a remnant of the number’s former ownership.

Before long, the phone began receiving calls from notable figures in the cricket world, including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were trying to reach Patidar. Initially perplexed, Manish and Khemraj found the situation amusing, unaware of the number’s significance.

The matter took a serious turn when Patidar himself reached out to Manish to retrieve his old number. He explained the number's importance as a crucial link to his coaches, teammates, and personal contacts. However, the young men remained doubtful, humorously responding, “And we’re MS Dhoni,” not believing it was genuinely Patidar on the other end.

Confronted with skepticism, Patidar reportedly warned, “Okay, I’ll send the cops,” a statement that quickly intensified the situation. Within ten minutes, local police arrived at Manish’s home to mediate the issue. Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Manish and Khemraj complied fully, returning the SIM card to its rightful owner.

Reflecting on the event, Khemraj characterized the experience as a dream realized: "I had the opportunity to converse with Kohli due to a misdial. My life's ambition is fulfilled," he shared with the television network.

Patidar reached a career peak in June of this year when he guided the RCB to their first Indian Premier League championship in his inaugural season as the team's captain. The squad triumphed over Punjab Kings in the final.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire after Australia series? BCCI's demand puts ODI future in question