Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

THIS Oscar-winning actress says Donald Trump called her on day of divorce to ask for a date: 'I'd love you to...'

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire after Australia series? BCCI's demand puts ODI future in question

Rohit Sharma adds second Lamborghini Urus to his luxury collection, know its cost, features; How much is his IPL earnings?

PM Modi's STRONG response to Donald Trump over 'dead economy' remark, says, 'We are rapidly...'

Viral video shows principal giving high-fives to students wins hearts: 'The dream teacher'

0... 00.. 0000: The following are the house numbers of the 3 lakh voters on the Bihar SIR Roll list! Here's the SHOCKING report

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG message to Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India, says, 'Sabke boss toh hum hain...'

Tejashwi Yadav claims Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha clarifies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

WI vs PAK, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakist

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB sk

THIS Oscar-winning actress says Donald Trump called her on day of divorce to ask for a date: 'I'd love you to...'

Oscar-winning actor says Trump called her on day of divorce for date

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

Before long, the phone began receiving calls from notable figures in the cricket world, including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were trying to reach Patidar. Initially perplexed, Manish and Khemraj found the situation amusing, unaware of the number’s significance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers call Chhattisgarh youth after sim mix-up with RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s number; here’s what happened next

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricketer and RCB captain Rajat Patidar recently became involved in an unexpected situation concerning his old mobile number, two cricket enthusiasts from Chhattisgarh, and local law enforcement. What started as a simple telecom issue quickly transformed into a captivating narrative, prompting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain to enlist the assistance of the local police.

As reported by NDTV, Patidar’s previous mobile number had been inactive for more than 90 days, resulting in his telecom provider deactivating and later reassigning it. The number was acquired by a young man named Manish from the Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh, who activated it with a Reliance Jio SIM card in late June. Shortly after the activation, Manish and his friend Khemraj noticed Patidar’s photo appearing as the WhatsApp profile image for the new number, a remnant of the number’s former ownership.

Before long, the phone began receiving calls from notable figures in the cricket world, including Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were trying to reach Patidar. Initially perplexed, Manish and Khemraj found the situation amusing, unaware of the number’s significance.

The matter took a serious turn when Patidar himself reached out to Manish to retrieve his old number. He explained the number's importance as a crucial link to his coaches, teammates, and personal contacts. However, the young men remained doubtful, humorously responding, “And we’re MS Dhoni,” not believing it was genuinely Patidar on the other end.

Confronted with skepticism, Patidar reportedly warned, “Okay, I’ll send the cops,” a statement that quickly intensified the situation. Within ten minutes, local police arrived at Manish’s home to mediate the issue. Recognizing the seriousness of the matter, Manish and Khemraj complied fully, returning the SIM card to its rightful owner.

Reflecting on the event, Khemraj characterized the experience as a dream realized: "I had the opportunity to converse with Kohli due to a misdial. My life's ambition is fulfilled," he shared with the television network.

Patidar reached a career peak in June of this year when he guided the RCB to their first Indian Premier League championship in his inaugural season as the team's captain. The squad triumphed over Punjab Kings in the final.

Also read| Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to retire after Australia series? BCCI's demand puts ODI future in question

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorsport
Meet Atiqa Mir, 10-year-old Kashmiri girl making waves in International motorspo
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked...
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 60 Rakhi wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greetings for brothers, sisters
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 60 Rakhi wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, greet
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting: 'As PM Modi said...'
Amid tariff row, India issues BIG statement on Trump-Putin meeting
A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East
A Diktat Too Far: How a US Tariff Threat is Pushing India East
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE