Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to announce its new captain for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to return with another edition in March this year and fans are eagerly waiting for the biggest cricket extravaganza. One of the most popular teams and franchises in IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has added much excitement among its fans ahead of the new season, as it was set to announce its new captain at 11:30 am on Thursday. After a delay of a couple of minutes, RCB finally announced its new captain and it is none other than Rajat Patidar. RCB was looking for its new leader after their previous captain Faf du Plessis was released.

See the announcement post:

''The next captain of RCB is…Many greats of the game have carved a rich captaincy heritage for RCB, and it’s now time for this focused, fearless and fierce competitor to lead us to glory! This calmness under pressure and ability to take on challenges, as he’s shown us in the past, will be a game-changer for RCB. Ladies and Gentlemen, let’s hear it for our Spin Basher, the cool and composed, Rajat Patidar,'' RCB wrote in the announcement post.

Taking to its official social media handles, RCB earlier dropped a hint for its fans to guess their new captain. ''We’re minutes away from unveiling the Skipper of RCB! One last clue: He’s an Indian,'' RCB wrote in its post.

As per several media reports, Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya and Phil Salt are the frontrunners for RCB's new leader as Virat has already opted out. Earlier, former RCB team member Dinesh Karthik's video was shared on the team's social media handles, building up to the excitement among fans. RCB's coach, Mo Bobat, and Andy Flower are set to announce the team's new captain.