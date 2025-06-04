CRICKET
Shortly after the incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that 11 people had died and 33 were injured.
Bengaluru stampede news: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have issued a statement hours after a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The IPL 2025 champions have mourned the death of 11 people in the stampede that occurred outside the stadium where a felicitation ceremony was held on June 4.
In a statement, the team said, "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us. RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe."
The stampede was reported outside Gate 2 of the stadium shortly after RCB players had reached the Vidhana Soudha to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Confusion reigned throughout the day regarding the parade plans, with Bengaluru traffic police initially denying permission due to safety concerns. However, thousands of RCB fans had already gathered near the stadium, awaiting the arrival of the team, leading to an uncontrollable surge.
Shortly after the incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that 11 people had died and 33 were injured. He also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Police were overwhelmed, and emergency services scrambled to contain the chaos. The injured were rushed to Bowring and Vydehi Hospitals. Eyewitnesses described scenes of desperation, with people getting trampled and many unconscious by the time help arrived. Despite the tragedy, a short victory ceremony was held inside the stadium, which lasted about half an hour. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli addressed the crowd briefly, thanking fans for their relentless support over the years.
