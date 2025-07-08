This IPL team becomes most valuable as IPL valuation hits USD 18.5 billion, not CSK, MI, SRH

The most valuable IPL team grabbed the top spot with a brand value of USD 269 million, with an increase of USD 42 million.

2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the most valuable brand of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Rajat Patidar-led side gained a brand value of USD 269 million, global investment bank Houlihan Lokey said on Tuesday, July 8. This year, RCB ended a 17-year agonising wait to lift their first trophy in June 2025. The team appointed Patidar as captain while retaining Virat Kohli as a senior batter and mentor -- preserving the wisdom of legacy while empowering new leadership, the report added.

IPL valuation hits USD 18.5 billion

The valuation of IPL as a business has risen by 12.9 per cent to USD 18.5 billion, as per the Houlihan Lokey report. It outlined IPL's growing appeal and pointed out that the BCCI's sale of four associate sponsor slots - My11Circle, Angel One, RuPay, and CEAT - generated Rs 1,485 crores, a 25 per cent increase over the previous cycle.

3 most valuable IPL franchises

RCB grabbed the top spot with a brand value of USD 269 million, an increase from USD 227 million last year. In second place, Mumbai Indians (MI) rose from USD 204 million in 2024 to USD 242 million this year. However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, slipped to the third position with a brand value of USD 235 million. According to the report, Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded the highest year-on-year growth, registering a 39.6 per cent increase in brand value over 2024.

READ | FIR against RCB star pacer after Ghaziabad woman accused him of sexual harassment

IPL title-sponsorship

The tournament also extended its title-sponsorship commitment with the Tata Group till 2028 in a five-year deal worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore).

IPL viewership

The IPL 2025 final recorded more than 67.8 crore views on Jio Hotstar - highter than the India-Pakistan clash during the Champions Trophy 2025. "The IPL continues to set benchmarks in sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors," commented Harsh Talikoti, Director, Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.