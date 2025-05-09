On Friday, BCCI announced an indefinite suspension of the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In IPL 2025, RCB are currently sitting in the 2nd spot in the Points Table

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday suspended the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the soaring tension between two South Asian nations, India and Pakistan. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of Indian and international cricketers, and it has been lauded by cricket fans across the world. Earlier today, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) extended support to the BCCI's decision and shared posts on its official social media handles. ''Courage in every step. Pride in every heartbeat. Saluting our armed forces!'' CSK wrote along with the post. However, fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been blaming their team's luck after the IPL 2025 suspension. Soon after the news of IPL 2025 suspension went viral, RCB fans have been sharing hilarious posts on social media, cursing their franchise's luck in the tournament for the last 18 years.

RCB fans' reaction on IPL 2025 suspension

One social media user wrote, ''Waited 18 years to build a champion IPL team… then a full-blown war breaks out. This franchise is cursed. But yeah, country comes first,'' along with a video featuring a compilation of sad faces of RCB players.

Another user compared the current performance of RCB with that of the IPL season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The user wrote, ''IPL 2021 RCB were in good form- IPL postponed due to Covid and later their player went out of form. In IPL 2025 RCB were in good form- IPL suspended RCB and their Luck.''

A user named Xavier Uncle wrote, ''Even a divine force can’t make RCB to win IPL trophy.''

Another user shared a hilarious post on X, which reads, ''Team was so goated that it took international terrorism to stop them from winning the trophy.''

Another social media user shared a photoshopped sad picture of Virat Kohli and wrote, ''RCB after IPL 2025 suspension''

Meanwhile, RCB showcased its top-notch performance in IPL 2025 and are among the top contenders for the title this year. In the Points Table as well, RCB is standing at the second spot with 16 points with 8 wins out of 11 matches.