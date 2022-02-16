IPL 2022: Will RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell be missing start of the 15th edition?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is over and the 10 teams have been set. The 15th edition is scheduled to be played on April 2, which will last till June 3. However, it has been learnt that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be missing the start of the cash-rich tournament.

He has not been named in the squad traveling to Pakistan for the upcoming historic tour as he is set to marry his fiancé Vini Raman in late March. Maxwell had publicly stated that he would miss the Pakistan tour due to his wedding in November last year.

The 33-year-old would be away from cricket assignments in that period and is also likely to miss the start of the IIPL 2022 due to his wedding. The cricketer was earlier retained by the franchise along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, and is the front-runner to lead RCB this season.

The all-rounder had been engaged to Vini Raman since March 2020 but had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Their wedding invitation card has been doing the rounds on social media as it is being printed in traditional Tamil which has surprised netizens and it has gone viral.

Talking about his wedding plans, Maxwell said the clash between his wedding and cricket duties was unavoidable. "Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it," Maxwell said to Fox Cricket.

"So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn’t going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that’s changed since the last conversation we had," he added.

As for the Australia tour, they are set to play three Tests, as many ODIs and a solitary T20I in the Asian nation. As the T20I leg would end on April 5, several other Aussie stars including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis may also miss the first few IPL games.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is currently serving Australia in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The side has won the first three games and have already clinched the series.