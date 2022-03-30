Headlines

RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

RCB vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

After the match of the IPL that saw a one-sided encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in which the latter went on to win by 61 runs, today we will see the arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders playing against each other.

READ: Tata IPL 2022 points table, Orange, Purple caps: Rajasthan cruise to the top after SRH victory

RCB and KKR have played 29 IPL games against each other in which KKR won 16 and RCB has won 13 IPL games. Royal Challengers Bangalore also has an unwanted record against Kolkata Knight Riders. During IPL 2017, the RCB scored its lowest score of 49 in the history of the tournament and it came against KKR. 

Looking at the history of these teams, this contest is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Fans will also be expecting various matchups during this game as many IPL superstars such as Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine and many others from both teams will be on the field during this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis (C)

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Venkatesh Iyer, Warindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy

READ: IPL 2022: Aiden Markram's late 50 in vain as SRH lose by 61 runs against RR

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

READ: IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal claims 250th T20 scalp against Sunrisers Hyderabad

