Ravindra Jadeja, Yash Dayal ruled out of Bangladesh tour, Kuldeep Sen-Shahbaz Ahmed named replacements

Jadeja, Dayal ruled out of Bangladesh tour

Ravindra Jadeja and Yash Dayal were ruled out of India's tour of Bangladesh next month, with Kuldeep Sen and Shahbaz Ahmed included as replacements on Wednesday. Earlier, reports had claimed that Jadeja won't be making it for the Bangladesh tour, failing to recover fully.

Dayal also suffered a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series. They were replaced by Kuldeep Sen and Shahbaz Ahmed respectively. The BCCI confirmed the development on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed as replacements for Yash Dayal & Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December," read the statement from BCCI.

"Dayal has a lower back issue and is ruled out of the series while Jadeja is yet to recover from his knee injury and will continue to be under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," it added.

Kuldeep and Shahbaz were initially named in the squad for the 3-match ODI series in New Zealand starting 25th November in Auckland. However, they will now be a part of the squad travelling to Bangladesh. No replacements have been named for the ODI squad currently in New Zealand.

For the unversed, India will play 3 ODIs against New Zealand and will travel to Bangladesh for the first time since 2015.

The Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches between December 4-26 before rounding off the year 2022.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen