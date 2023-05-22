Search icon
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife responds to his cryptic ‘Karma’ post, Rivaba writes…

The tweet also came in the wake of the animated conversation between CSK stars Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, termed “heated” by some reports.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

It is still unclear what star all-rounder Ravinda Jadeja meant with his cryptic post after the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match. While fans linked it with Jadeja’s animated exchange with CSK skipper MS Dhoni, his MLA wife Rivaba Jadeja has added more curiosity with her take on the cryptic social media post.

Despite being one of CSK’s outstanding players this IPL, Jadeja fuelled rumours that all may not be well at Chepauk. He took to social media to post an anonymous quote: “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will.”

 

 

The tweet also came in the wake of the animated conversation, termed “heated” by some reports, with MS Dhoni. The incident was caught by cameras after CSK confirmed their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. Jadeja looked visibly upset as he and Dhoni were seen in a serious discussion while walking back to the pavilion. It appeared that Dhoni was trying to calm Jadeja down. The video soon went viral on social media with fans speculating that all was not good in the CSK camp.

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife and BJP MLA Rivaba also took to social media to follow up on her husband’s post. Reposting Jadeja’s tweet, Rivaba wrote on Twitter, “Follow your own path”. This did nothing but further fueled the curiosity among cricket fans.

 

 

Jadeja has recently had a less than perfect relationship with his long-time IPL team CSK. He was promoted to captaincy last IPL in the wake of Dhoni stepping down from skipper duties. However, CSK failed to hit form under Jadeja as Dhoni finally replaced him mid-season. To top it all off, Jadeja suffered an injury which forced him out of CSK’s remaining matches. At the time, rumours erupted of a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja. It was speculated that CSK would let Jadeja go. But the rumours were quashed as the Chennai team retained Jadeja during the IPL 2023 mini-auction. 

 

