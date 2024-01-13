Ravindra Jadeja visits Mata Na Madh temple ahead of England Tests

The much-awaited five-game series is set to kick off on January 25th in Hyderabad.

With the highly anticipated Test series against England just around the corner, Ravindra Jadeja, the talented all-rounder of Team India, made a visit to Kutch Mata Na Madh accompanied by his wife, Rivaba, to seek the blessings of Goddess Ashapura. The heartwarming image of the couple, smiling and praying with their hands folded in front of the idol, quickly went viral on social media.

Jadeja's inclusion in the spin-heavy squad for the first two Tests, as announced by the BCCI selectors, has further heightened the excitement. The much-awaited five-game series is set to kick off on January 25th in Hyderabad. It is almost certain that the left-arm spinner will grace the field in the first two matches, partnering with the formidable Ravichandran Ashwin. Additionally, Axar Patel stands as a potential third spinner, adding depth to the team's already impressive lineup.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder from Saurashtra had limited participation in the recent series in South Africa, featuring in only one out of the two Tests. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old missed the opening Test at Centurion due to a back spasm, resulting in Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion. This absence proved costly for the visitors as they suffered a resounding defeat, losing by an innings and 32 runs.

Regrettably, Jadeja's impact in the second Test at Cape Town was minimal. He failed to contribute with the bat, scoring a duck, and didn't even get a chance to bowl. The match concluded within a mere two days, making it the shortest Test in history. However, it was the loss at Centurion that ultimately led to India losing their coveted No.1 ranking.