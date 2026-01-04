FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint

Ravindra Jadeja has sparked fresh IPL buzz after Rajasthan Royals dropped a strong hint pointing toward a possible captaincy change ahead of IPL 2026. The development has ignited speculation over leadership plans, squad direction, and Jadeja’s future role in the franchise.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja to take over as Rajasthan Royals captain in IPL 2026? Franchise drops massive hint
Rajasthan Royals, the first-ever IPL champs, just set the rumor mill spinning. They dropped a mysterious post on X this Sunday (January 4), hinting that Ravindra Jadeja—yes, the star all-rounder—might take over as captain for IPL 2026. The timing’s wild, too, since the big auction held on December 16, 2025. Fans went into overdrive.

Jadeja’s coming back to where it all started, thanks to a blockbuster trade with Chennai Super Kings. The same deal sends Sanju Samson and England’s Sam Curran off to CSK, which leaves the Royals’ captain’s chair wide open. It’s a bit of a homecoming for Jadeja. He played for RR back in their glory days, helping them clinch that unforgettable 2008 title under Shane Warne. Now, he’s 37 and stepping back onto the pink-and-blue side.

He’s not just any player, either. Jadeja led CSK in eight IPL matches in 2022, and that run showed off his sharp cricket brain. Reports say he beat out the younger contenders—Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal—for the top job. If he gets it, he’ll be RR’s eighth IPL skipper, following names like Warne, Shane Watson, Rahul Dravid, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Samson, and Parag.

Jadeja’s IPL journey covers 254 matches, four different teams, and a mountain of stats—3,260 runs, 170 wickets, catches that make highlight reels, and spin that ties batters in knots. On top of that, his international credentials are no joke. He played a key part in India’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. The guy knows how to win.

At 37, Jadeja brings some much-needed stability to a Royals squad that’s rebuilding after Samson’s exit. Old fans remember his early RR days, and his time with CSK means he’s soaked up plenty of MS Dhoni’s captaincy magic. You can’t help but notice echoes of Warne’s leadership from back in 2008. Some fans are already dreaming—could Jadeja spark another pink revolution?

The Royals’ post wasn’t just a random tease. Dropping it right in the middle of trade talks feels very intentional. With Jaiswal smashing it at the top and Parag coming into his own, the team’s clearly banking on Jadeja’s experience to guide the younger guys and handle the pressure at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

With IPL 2026 coming up fast, Jadeja’s possible appointment feels bold. Maybe he’ll find redemption after that surprise CSK trade. The December auction will show us how the squad shakes out, but for now, Jadeja’s at the center of the captaincy conversation. Fans are holding their breath, picturing him lifting the trophy where Warne once did.

