'Disrespect to a legend': Fan outrage erupts as Shubman Gill takes over from Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain
Sandhya Shantaram, veteran Marathi, Hindi actress, wife of filmmaker V Shantaram, passes away at 87
Meet young startup founder, richer than billionaire superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has net worth of whopping Rs..., his name is...
BIG Update for non-FASTag vehicles: Toll prices gets cheaper at NH plazas for commuter if..., effective from...
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour
Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss
India gives BIG written assurance to UK on Nirav Modi’s Rs 2000000000 PNB scam: ‘Not be taken into custody or...'
Born in 1929, THIS cream became synonymous with 'Swadeshi' spirit, has now grown into Rs 1600000000 legacy, it is...
'Impossible to have...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain ahead of 2027 World Cup
Arbaaz Khan prepares for arrival of his second child! Pregnant Sshura Khan gets admitted to Hinduja Hospital
CRICKET
Below is the list of star players of the 2025 Champions Trophy, who will be missing the Australia tour, commencing on October 19.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday finally unveiled Team India's squad for the upcoming limited-over series in Australia. BCCI announced both the ODI and T20 squads for the series, starting October 19. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to the ODI squad after a long gap and will be seen in action in an international game for the first time after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been named ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, just like he was given the baton from the latter for the Test side.
Ahead of the much-awaited Australia tour, let us take a look at some of the star players who are missing from the squad but were a part of the team during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Shami
Varun Chakaravarthy
Hardik Pandya
Rishabh Pant
Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.