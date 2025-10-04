Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammed Shami: 5 star players to miss Australia tour

Below is the list of star players of the 2025 Champions Trophy, who will be missing the Australia tour, commencing on October 19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday finally unveiled Team India's squad for the upcoming limited-over series in Australia. BCCI announced both the ODI and T20 squads for the series, starting October 19. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to the ODI squad after a long gap and will be seen in action in an international game for the first time after the 2025 Champions Trophy. Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been named ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma, just like he was given the baton from the latter for the Test side.

Ahead of the much-awaited Australia tour, let us take a look at some of the star players who are missing from the squad but were a part of the team during the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Star players to miss Australia tour

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Varun Chakaravarthy

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant

India squad for Australia tour (ODIs)

Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India squad for Australia tour (T20Is)

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.