India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who managed to pick just one wicket in Headinlgey Test despite being one of the most economical bowlers might not play in the upcoming Edgbaston Test. Know the whole story below.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was one of the most economical bowlers, might not be included in the Playing XI in the upcoming Edgbaston Test, starting July 2. Shubman Gill-led Team India lost the 1st Test against England by 5 wickets due to poor fielding in both innings. Now, as per a media report, Jadeja might be replaced by another player in the upcoming game. On Saturday, Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar was spotted bowling to Indian batters in the nets.

Will Brar replace Jadeja at Edgbaston?

Harpreet Brar is not a part of Team India's official squad, nor he was spotted wearing the Indian jersey. As per a sports journalist named Sandipan Banerjee, Brar was specifically invited to bowl in the nets. Like Jadeja, Brar is also a left-arm all-rounder, which led to speculations that he might replace Jadeja in the next game.

IND vs ENG Headingley Test

Team India lost the 1st Test of the 5-match series in England by 5 wickets despite five batters scored centuries against the home side. However, bowling and fielding remained the weakest link for the Indian side, due to which the Shubman Gill-led team lost the game. For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul smashed centuries while only Jasprit Bumrah managed to take a fifer in the first innings. However, he went wicketless in the next innings. With this win, England is leading the 5-match Test series 1-0.

India and England will next lock horns on July 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.