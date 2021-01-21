Ravindra Jadeja reportedly to miss England Test series after thumb injury rules him out for six weeks

Ravindra Jadeja has been reportedly ruled out of the entire four-Test series against England starting on February 5 after his thumb dislocation injury in the Sydney Test against Australia. According to an Indian Express report, Ravindra Jadeja's injury will take more than six weeks to heal and BCCI officials are deliberating on whether to include Ravindra Jadeja for the five Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs in February and March. The all-rounder will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to begin his rehabilitation but it looks he might be on the sidelines for a bit. After the Sydney Test ended, Ravindra Jadeja uploaded a photo on his Instagram account in which his left thumb was plastered after he underwent surgery.

Ravindra Jadeja sustained the injury when he was batting in the first innings of the Sydney Test. The left-arm allrounder was batting well when a Mitchell Starc bouncer hit him on the thumb and he could not bowl in the second innings. Prior to that blow, Ravindra Jadeja had batted well in Melbourne as he stitched a crucial stand with Ajinkya Rahane and also fielded well. In the Sydney Test, he got four big wickets and looked the best bowler but his crowning moment was when he scored a direct hit to dismiss Steve Smith for 131 and that had netizens paying tribute to his abilities. In the previous Test that Ravindra Jadeja played, he got a 10-wicket haul against England in 2016.

More injury concerns

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja being ruled out for the entire series, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have also not been considered for selection in the first two Tests. Hanuma Vihari is also likely to be ruled out for the entire series as he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear in the Sydney Test. Mohammed Shami might be picked for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad depending on how his arm injury has healed after he suffered the blow during the Adelaide Test. Umesh Yadav's calf injury might also not make him available for selection in the Ahmedabad Tests as India's bench strength delivered the goods.

With Ishant Sharma back and with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah also recovering, India's bowling attack looks deadly.