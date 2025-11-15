FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Ravindra Jadeja takes pay cut to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK, to earn just Rs...

Chennai Super Kings traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to get Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson in IPL Retention 2026.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja takes pay cut to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK, to earn just Rs...
Jadeja made his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008
Several rumours were recently all over social media claiming that Ravindra Jadeja might be traded to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Such reports turned out to be true as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traded Jadeja and Sam Curran with RR for Sanju Samson. However, Jadeja is losing out on big bucks in this deal as he faced a pay cut in his IPL salary for next season.

 

Jadeja faces pay cut in IPL 2026

 

Ravindra Jadeja earned Rs 18 crore per year at CSK, but his salary would be Rs 4 crore less in the next season. RR signed Jadeja for Rs 14 crore. ''Senior all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ravindra Jadeja will represent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL season following a successful trade. Jadeja, who played for CSK for 12 seasons, is among the most experienced players in the league, having played over 250 games. As part of the trade agreement, his league fee has been revised from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore,'' IPL said in a release.

 

 

Jadeja joins his OG IPL franchise

 

Jadeja began his IPL career in 2008 with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season. He joined CSK in 2012 and has been a part of the Yellow Army till 2025, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions, when the Chennai-based franchise faced a two-year ban. During his stint with CSK, he also captained a few games for the team, but was later replaced by MS Dhoni due to underperformance

 

