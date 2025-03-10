Apart from rumours of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement post Champions Trophy 2025, several reports also claimed that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might also consider to quit white-ball cricket. However, 'Jaddu' has now come forward and cleared the air on such claims.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the best all-rounders Team India has ever produced, shut down the rumours over his potential retirement post winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. The rumours about his retirement fueled up when he hugged Virat Kohli after completing his 10-over spell in the Final of CT2025 against New Zealand. However, 'Jaddu' has now put all rumours to rest with just a four-word message on his Instagram. Under the Stories section, Jadeja wrote, ''No unnecessary rumours, thanks,'' along with joining hands and saluting face emojis.

Jadeja vs NZ at CT2025 Final

Ravindra Jadeja, often recognised as a gun fielder, delivered yet another impeccable performance with the ball and in the field. The Indian management recognised his efforts in the final, as he received the 'Fielder of the Match' medal for his stellar display.

Apart from Jadeja, there were rumours about India captain Rohit Sharma's retirement as well. When the odds were stacked against India, Rohit turned the tides with his swashbuckling 76 from 83 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and three towering sixes. After orchestrating another memorable moment, Rohit brushed away speculations around his retirement and said in the post-match press conference, "Just to clarify, I am not retiring. Please do not spread any rumours."

After the match, Rohit enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. He also shared a hug with Anushka Sharma, the wife of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli. Jadeja was also seen lifting his daughter Nidhyana in his arms in a celebratory mood.