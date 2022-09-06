Ravindra Jadeja shares pics after successfully undergoing surgery on his knee, pens heartfelt note

Ravindra Jadeja reveals his surgery was successfull, will begin rehab soon

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has successfully undergone surgery on his right knee, as he took to Instagram and shared pictures of himself after the surgical procedure. Jadeja provided an update on his fitness, and he also penned a heartfelt note, thanking the BCCI and his fans for their support.

Jadeja had earlier been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, after sustaining an injury which turned out to be a huge setback for the Men in Blue. Not only did it require a surgical procedure, but the 33-year-old has also been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, barring a miraculous recovery.

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared two photos with his followers, informing them about the good news that the surgery on his right knee was indeed successful. He also thanked the doctors, BCCI, his teammates, and the fans for their kind wishes.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," read the caption in Jadeja's post.

The Indian all-rounder played a crucial 35-run knock against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2022 opener, and his immaculate fielding skills were on display in the second match against Hong Kong.

Jadeja the batter and Jadeja the fielder will certainly be missed in the Asia Cup, and hopefully, he can return to full-fitness as soon as possible.