Ravindra Jadeja shares fitness update ahead of India squad announcement for remaining Tests vs England

Jadeja was forced to miss the second Test of the series against England due to a hamstring injury.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on his recovery from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him from the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. With a cheerful picture of himself, Jadeja captioned, "Getting better."

Notably, Jadeja had showcased his brilliance in the first Test against England in Hyderabad, scoring an impressive 87 in the first innings. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares to announce the squad for the remaining three Tests against England, the question remains whether Jadeja will be able to participate in the rest of the series.

In addition to Jadeja, KL Rahul was also unable to participate in the Visakhapatnam Test due to a quadriceps injury. Furthermore, senior batsman Virat Kohli was absent from the first two Tests due to personal reasons, and it remains uncertain whether he will be included in the squad for the next three Tests.

The recent match in Vizag showcased some remarkable performances by the Indian team. Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed his exceptional skills by scoring a magnificent double century, while Shubman Gill impressed with a brilliant century. Not to be outdone, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his bowling prowess by taking an impressive nine wickets. These outstanding performances led India to a resounding victory over England, with a margin of 106 runs.

As the five-match series stands at 1-1, all eyes are now on the upcoming third Test, set to take place in Rajkot from 15 February. This crucial match will undoubtedly be a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams.