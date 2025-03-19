Ravindra Jadeja, a star all-rounder for CSK, is poised to make history in the upcoming IPL season. He has consistently performed well in all aspects of the game and has been a valuable asset to every team he has played for.

Ravindra Jadeja is all set to make his much-anticipated comeback as he takes the field for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match of IPL 2025. The five-time IPL champions will go head-to-head against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a home game on March 23, with Ruturaj Gaikwad continuing to lead the Yellow Army in this 18th edition of the league.

Jadeja, embarking on his 12th season with CSK, is on the brink of making history by reaching a significant milestone in the T20 league. He has the chance to become the first all-rounder in IPL history to hit the impressive mark of 3000 runs and take 150 wickets.

Since making his IPL debut with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) back in 2008, Jadeja has racked up 2959 runs and 160 wickets over 240 IPL matches. He’s just 41 runs shy of that coveted 3000-run milestone.

Jadeja's IPL journey kicked off with RR, where he was part of the Shane Warne-led squad that won the inaugural season of the T20 league. He later played for the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011 before joining CSK during the IPL 2012 mini-auction.

After being retained by CSK ahead of the IPL 2014 mega-auction, Jadeja had a brief stint with the Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 before making a triumphant return to CSK in IPL 2018, where he has stayed ever since.

In a notable twist, Ravindra Jadeja was named CSK's captain before IPL 2022. Despite facing some hurdles, the Yellow Army managed to secure victories in 2 out of 8 matches under his leadership, which led to MS Dhoni stepping back in as captain mid-season.

Jadeja stuck with CSK even after being let go, and he played a crucial part in their fifth IPL title victory in 2023. Before the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Jadeja was one of CSK's top earners, sharing the spotlight with Ruturaj Gaikwad, as both were retained for a whopping Rs 18 crore each. Meanwhile, Dhoni was kept on for Rs 4 crore in the uncapped category.

