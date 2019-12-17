Ravindra Jadeja’s controversial run out: Reason behind on field umpire Shaun George changing his mind

India lost to West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI in Chennai. While the match had many moments to talk about, the one that stands out is the controversial run-out given to Ravindra Jadeja.

The incident which took place in the 48th over saw Jadeja trying to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav.

Roston Chase, however, picked up the ball and took a shy at the stumps. It was a direct hit, but it appeared that Jadeja has made his ground safely, and the West Indies did not appeal for a run-out.

The umpire Shaun George - who was having a close look at the throw - did not go for a TV referral either but Chase made an appeal. The video replays showed that Jadeja was outside the crease when the bails came off.

The third umpire saw the replay once more and adjudged Jadeja out.

Now, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, on-field umpire Shaun George, said he apparently changed his mind and went upstairs on the insistence of third umpire Rod Tucker and not because of the West Indies players’ appeal influenced by ‘people outside’.

The report stated that George was prompted by third umpire Tucker to refer upstairs despite the former turning down the run-out query of Chase.

The Indian skipper was seen near the boundary ropes and even coach Ravi Shastri was seen in the dugout unhappy with the decision.

The on-field umpire was criticized by many including India captain Virat Kohli. "The thought is simple, the fielder asked ‘how is that’ and the umpire said ‘not out’. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I’ve never seen that happen in cricket. I don’t know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can’t dictate what happens on the field. I think that’s exactly what happened there," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The report also stated that the ball was is still in play and the West Indian players had every right to appeal.

According to the MCC’s Laws of Cricket, a team has time until the next ball to make an appeal.

Law 31.3, which deals with ‘Timing of the Appeals’ says “for an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called.”

India and West Indies will next face each other in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.