Cricket

CSK fans believe captain Ravindra Jadeja 'sabko out karake akele match jeetega'

Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy against Kolkata draws reactions from fans.

Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Since MS Dhoni gave up his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy and handed it over to Ravindra Jadeja, there have been mixed reviews about the decision. While the 'Thala' will be surely helping Jadeja with his decisions, the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai is at least not going in favour of the Yellow outfit.

KKR had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the IPL 2022 opener at the Wankhede Stadium. The decision proved to be vital as the Purple and gold side, led by Shreyas Iyer, already took five wickets, two of which came in the Powerplay, courtesy of Umesh Yadav's bowling.

Not just that, Jadeja, after he came to bat on the crease, saw him take a decision that saw Ambati Rayudu get dismissed. Jadeja had called for a single, but soon changed the call, but Rayudu was too eager and ran down almost to the middle of the 22 yards, and there was no returning back.

Jadeja almost did the same mistake again with Shivam Dube where he thought of a single but changed his mind soon. Surely this was not expected from CSK, especially after the side had managed to retain most of their old team during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

So will Jadeja's captaincy prove to be fruitful in the 15th edition or will the Dad's Army need a new plan?

Earlier, the Shreyas Iyer-led side had named three overseas players -- Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine -- in their playing XI while CSK, which is led by Ravindra Jadeja picked four overseas players -- Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, and Adam Milne. 

