IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's 175 breaks Kapil Dev's record as India declare at 574 runs

Just 25 runs short of a double century, but Ravindra Jadeja's 175 surely is something that will be remembered for a long time as India declared at 574 runs against Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Coming to bat at Nop 7, 'Sir' Jadeja went past Kapil Dev to bag the record of the highest score by an Indian at that spot. The batter made his innings look effortless and he cruised past his century and even reached the 150 run mark in style. After the declaration, the entire Sri Lankan team came over to congratulate him.

The India men also saw three 100+ partnerships in an innings after the fall of the 5th wicket.

WI vs IND Delhi 1948

ENG vs AUS Sydney 2011

IND vs SL Mohali 2022

The middle-order batter also became the first player batting at No. 7 or below to be involved in three 100+ partnerships in an innings.

Indian batsmen involved in three 100+ partnerships in an innings:

V Kambli vs Zim Delhi 1993

R Dravid vs Pak Rawalpindi 2004

V Sehwag vs Pak Mohali 2005

K Nair vs Eng Chennai 2016

R Jadeja vs SL Mohali 2022

Jadeja had gotten good support from R Ashwin, who also smashed his half-century. As for Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya took 2 wickets each, while Dhananjaya de Silva and Lahiru Kumara took one a piece.

Earlier, on Day 1, India had posted a total of 357/6, thanks to the fifties from Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Pant was earlier the top-scorer scoring 96 in 97 balls but missed his century by just four runs.

Hanuma Vihari also gave a good account of himself, as he scored 58 off 128 deliveries. The pre-match talk was dominated by Virat Kohli as he completed another milestone by playing 100 Tests, but he failed to end the much-awaited wait for his 71st century.