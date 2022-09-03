'Get well soon rockstar': Netizens react as Ravindra Jadeja ruled out for 'indefinite period'

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20I World Cup 2022

The year 2022 hasn't been a good one for Ravindra Jadeja, in terms of injuries. While the all-rounder has become a really crucial player for India, with memorable knocks against England, and Pakistan most recently, in the Asia Cup, however, he is set to be ruled out through injury for an 'indefinite period'.

As per a report from PTI, Jadeja will undergo a surgery on his right knee, which will see him miss the upcoming T20I World Cup 2022. The 33-year-old had earlier suffered a similar issue, which had ruled him out of India's tour of the West Indies in July.

Given his recent dynamism with the bat, Jadeja will be a huge miss for India, as he not only contributes with the ball as well, but he is one of the best fielders in the world.

Earlier, Jadeja had also missed the second phase of IPL 2022 due to an injury, and netizens were not happy with the all-rounder's absence, as they felt he would have been crucial to India's chances of winning the World Cup.

Check how netizens reacted to Ravindra Jadeja's injury reports:

Ravindra jadeja is ruled out from T20 WC... Get well soon Rockstar pic.twitter.com/DE262LAoIP — (@mrchampion036z) September 3, 2022

Pakistan after knowing that India will be without three of their main players ( Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel) in the Asia cup.#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vKNKwXZa5P September 3, 2022

Ravindra jadeja might be out of world cup due to injury.

Dinesh Karthik and Akshar Patel: pic.twitter.com/bqBDnFCBr3 — SurCastic (@surbhi_1312) September 3, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja Injuries List -



Jan 2021: Thumb Injury

Ruled out for 3 months



Dec 2021: Knee Injury

Ruled out for 3 months



May 2022: Knee Injury

Ruled out for 1 month



July 2022: Knee Injury

Ruled out for 1 month



Sep 2022: Knee Injury

Ruled out for 3 months (min) — Tukun (@SuvTK7) September 3, 2022

Currently there is no replacement of ravindra Jadeja the batsman at no 6,7 and the fielder in Indian set up .

Huge Setback for us #jadeja #t20worldcup2022 pic.twitter.com/sNBaFMTlFp — Ranjay choubey (@ranjaychoubey) September 3, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja after playing 2 matches pic.twitter.com/vZZjGhpzHy — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) September 3, 2022

Team India are already without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, both of whom were ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, through their respective injuries.

The Indian pace-duo has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and it is expected that they will both return in time for the T20I World Cup. The same, however, cannot be said for Jadeja, who could miss as many as six months if his injury turns out to be an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).