Ravindra Jadeja recreates Pushpa actor Allu Arjun's look and its 'Fireuuuu'

It surely does not look like the Pushpa fever is over as Team India all-rounder is at it again as he shared a photo recreating actor Allu Arjun's look from the movie. Taking to Instagram, Jadeja first shared a picture of the South Indian superstar and then of him - both with a 'beedi' in their mouth.

He captioned the picture saying, "Pushpa ante Flower anukunnava. Fireuuuu. Swipe for the surprise." Jadeja, however, added a warning to it and wrote, "P.S - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it".

See here:

Earlier, Jadeja on Friday had uploaded a reel on Instagram in which he can be seen enacting Allu Arjun's iconic role from the movie. He attempted the dialogue from Pushpa and it even left Allu Arjun laughing as he commented with an emoji in the comment box.

Soon after the reel was uploaded, his comment section got flooded with the fans' reactions and some cheeky comments by his teammates.

WATCH:

As far as cricket is concerned, the left-arm spinner is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is recovering from his injury. The bowler had injured himself during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and since then he is in recovery. He was not picked for the South Africa tour either.

As for the movie, Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa' hit the theatres and created a massive buzz across the country. The actor is playing the lead role of Pushpa Raj, who is a smuggler of sandalwood.

The film has been released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is doing good business on the box-office too.