Ravindra Jadeja makes ICC Player of the Month award shortlist for February

Source: Twitter

ICC has recently revealed the nominees for the men’s player of the month where three players have been nominated for the award. England batter Harry Brook, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and West Indies left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie are the three nominees for the month of February.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who made his brilliant Test comeback after an injury, pulled off some clinical performances both with bat and ball. His outstanding performance in both Nagpur and Delhi has pulled him up the order in ICC Test Ranking as well. His 5 for 47 and 70-run cameo in the first Test helped India register a win against Australia.

His career best also came this month during the second innings of the second test of Border Gavaskar Trophy. He ran through the Australia batting line up with scalping 7 wickets for just 42 runs. Indian southpaw was named as the player of the match in both the test matches.

English batter Harry Brook is the other nominee for the award. Harry was awarded as the ICC player of the month during the tour of Pakistan in December last year as well for his outstanding performance. Harry continues to score runs for England as he has scored two half centuries and a century against New zealand in the month of February.

Gudakesh Motie is also the nominee for the for the month of February for his left arm magical deliveries which helped him pick 19 wickets in the two-Test series. West Indies left arm spinner helped his side secure a 1-0 series win during their tour to Zimbabwe.