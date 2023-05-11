Search icon
Ravindra Jadeja likes controversial tweet related to MS Dhoni, sparks rumours of rift with IPL franchise

Jadeja made some comments that he found amusing. However, a Twitter user posted a photo of Jadeja and claimed that he was actually speaking with a heavy heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja likes controversial tweet related to MS Dhoni, sparks rumours of rift with IPL franchise
Image Source: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was determined to leave the franchise last year, but ultimately agreed to represent them in the current season of the Indian Premier League. However, it seems that there may still be some tension between him and the CSK management. After playing a crucial role in CSK's 27-run victory over the Delhi Capitals on May 10th, Saurashtra-based all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja liked a controversial tweet, sparking rumors of a rift between him, Dhoni, and the team management.

During the post-match presentation, Jadeja spoke with former India spinner Murali Kartik and expressed his contentment with batting at No. 7 for CSK in the IPL 2023. He joked that if he were to bat higher up the order, the fans would pray for him to get out so that Dhoni could come out to bat.

Jadeja made some comments that he found amusing. However, a Twitter user posted a photo of Jadeja and claimed that he was actually speaking with a heavy heart. Surprisingly, Jadeja liked the post, which suggests that he may have agreed with the sentiment.

"Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside… Believe me it’s a trauma! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches!," the tweet read.

Jadeja has been in exceptional form during the IPL 2023 season, demonstrating his prowess with the ball by taking a total of 16 wickets in 12 matches played thus far. He currently holds the No. 7 position on the Purple Cap leaderboard, a testament to his impressive performance. However, Jadeja has not had many opportunities to showcase his batting skills, having only batted in eight innings out of the 12 matches played, resulting in a total of 113 runs.

