Ravindra Jadeja joins MS Dhoni in CSK training Camp ahead of IPL 2023, watch

source: Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will start their IPL 2023 journey as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Keeping their last year’s poor performance aside, 4-time champions CSK have started their training camp in Chennai. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has finally joined the team on Thursday (March 23).

CSK official page has recently posted a treat in the form of a video for its fans where the duo of Jadeja and Dhoni can be seen sharing laughter. Like the southpaw revealed that his cricket life revolves around two Mahendras, one is his coach and the other one is his CSK captain.

“I told this to Mahi bhai, that my cricketing journey has been between Mahendra Singh Chauhan, my coach in Jamnagar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, my captain at CSK. My cricketing journey has really been between these two Mahendra’s," Jadeja told Star Sports.

Jadeja who performed brilliantly both with the bat and ball in the test series against Australia is now ready to show some of his T20 skills in the upcoming IPL. Dhoni’s team will start their journey against the defending champion Gujarat Giants on March 31 where Pandya and Co will be wishing to continue their last year form.

CSK fans are receiving a lot of videos and photos from the training camps lately, ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. Recently CSK Twitter account has also posted a video of Ben Stocks where he can be seen checking in the hotel in Chennai. The England all-rounder will join the training camp shortly.