Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, Botham, Vettori in rare Test club: Check full list

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka, joining an elite group of Indian players like former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Ravindra Jadeja has added another feather to his hat as he has entered an elite list of players in Test cricket. The 37-year-old all-rounder breached the 350-wicket mark during Day 3 of the first Test match in the 2-match series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja achieved the feat when Sri Lankan batter Keshara Nuwantha attempted to attack an away-turning ball and missed the shot. Shubman Gill took the catch, dismissing the batter.

With this milestone, Jadeja joined an elite list of players like former Indian skipper Kapil Dev as one of the only Indians to have amassed over 4,000 Test runs and 350+ wickets. Overall, he is only behind Kapil Dev, England's Ian Botham and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

List of Indian players with over 350 Test wickets

Anil Kumble - 619 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 537 wickets

Kapil Dev - 434 wickets

Harbhajan Singh - 417 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja - 350 wickets

Not only that, as a left-arm spinner, Jadeja now sits third for Test wickets behind just Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (453) and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (362).

Deets about SL vs IND 1st Test

Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bat first against the home side in Galle. India posted 462 runs in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 167, while KL Rahul made 82 and Dhruv Jurel scored 51.

Sri Lanka struggled against the visitors and were bowled out for 284, giving India a 178-run lead. For Sri Lanka, Sonal Dinusha scored 100, and Niroshan Dickwella made 80. In the first innings, Jadeja took three wickets and breached the 350-wicket mark. On Day 4, Indian batters will come out to play and look to give Sri Lanka a decent target, aiming to finish the game in two days with a result.