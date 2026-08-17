FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence: 'Even I don't know who...'

Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence

Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch CM Vijay's final film

Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series? Check full squad list here

Is Charlie Dean confirmed as captain ahead of England vs Ireland ODI series?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, Botham, Vettori in rare Test club: Check full list

Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone during the first Test against Sri Lanka, joining an elite group of Indian players like former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, Botham, Vettori in rare Test club: Check full list
Ravindra Jadeja joins elite company after his 350th wicket. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ravindra Jadeja has added another feather to his hat as he has entered an elite list of players in Test cricket. The 37-year-old all-rounder breached the 350-wicket mark during Day 3 of the first Test match in the 2-match series against Sri Lanka. Jadeja achieved the feat when Sri Lankan batter Keshara Nuwantha attempted to attack an away-turning ball and missed the shot. Shubman Gill took the catch, dismissing the batter.

 

With this milestone, Jadeja joined an elite list of players like former Indian skipper Kapil Dev as one of the only Indians to have amassed over 4,000 Test runs and 350+ wickets. Overall, he is only behind Kapil Dev, England's Ian Botham and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

 

List of Indian players with over 350 Test wickets

 

Anil Kumble - 619 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 537 wickets

Kapil Dev - 434 wickets

Harbhajan Singh - 417 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja - 350 wickets

 

Not only that, as a left-arm spinner, Jadeja now sits third for Test wickets behind just Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath (453) and New Zealand's Daniel Vettori (362).

 

Deets about SL vs IND 1st Test

 

Shubman Gill won the Toss and elected to bat first against the home side in Galle. India posted 462 runs in their first innings, with Devdutt Padikkal scoring 167, while KL Rahul made 82 and Dhruv Jurel scored 51.

 

Sri Lanka struggled against the visitors and were bowled out for 284, giving India a 178-run lead. For Sri Lanka, Sonal Dinusha scored 100, and Niroshan Dickwella made 80. In the first innings, Jadeja took three wickets and breached the 350-wicket mark. On Day 4, Indian batters will come out to play and look to give Sri Lanka a decent target, aiming to finish the game in two days with a result.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Iran preparing for a long war with US? Mojtaba Khamenei's military shake-up sends strong signals
Is Iran preparing for a long war with US? Mojtaba Khamenei sends strong signals
Who is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar? UP judge behind 22 death sentences in 10 cases in 4 months
Who is Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar? UP judge behind 22 death sentences in 10 cases
Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence: 'Even I don't know who...'
Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence
Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, Botham, Vettori in rare Test club: Check full list
Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev, Botham, Vettori in rare Test club: Check list
Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film
Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch CM Vijay's final film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement